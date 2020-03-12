BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh said on Thursday that the city is “preparing for the potential” that all Boston Public Schools could be forced to close amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Walsh made the comments during his appearance on CBSN Boston.
“Not right now,” Walsh said when asked if a decision has been made to close all Boston schools. “What we are doing is preparing for the potential of having to close the schools. There’s a lot of moving pieces.”
The city announced on Wednesday that the three campuses of Eliot K-8 School will close for a week after a person at the school was diagnosed with a presumptive case of coronavirus.
Walsh said about 80 percent of the 57,000 students in Boston are on free or reduced cost lunch. Part of the potential plan would include finding a way to get those students food.
“You can’t just simply close schools, because there’s a lot of other things that happen. We are putting together a plan in the event that we have to so parents have all the answers,” said Walsh.