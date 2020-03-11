BOSTON (CBS) – The three campuses of the Eliot K-8 School will close for a week after a person at the school was diagnosed with a presumptive case of coronavirus.
Out of an abundance of caution, beginning tomorrow, 03/12/20, @BostonSchools is closing the 3 campuses of the Eliot K-8 School at the recommendation of the Boston Public Health Commission @HealthyBoston. pic.twitter.com/3oDNDQJi6b
— BostonPublicSchools (@BostonSchools) March 11, 2020
Boston Public Schools tweeted the news Wednesday evening, saying the coronavirus had been detected in “a non-student member of the school community.”
The district said the closure was recommended by the Boston Public Health Commission. The district said it would also follow up with all known contacts of the diagnosed individual. The district is encouraging anyone who has been in one of the three Eliot buildings to avoid public places until March 20.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We are in constant, daily communication with the Mayor … and public health officials as we monitor and address all concerns as this public health situation continues to evolve.” the district tweeted.
As of March 11, there is one confirmed case of coronavirus in Boston residents and 18 presumptive positive cases for a total of 19 cases.