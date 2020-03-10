



BOSTON (CBS) — Businesses in Boston and Cambridge are beginning to feel the financial impact of the coronavirus. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said people need to play it safe but also support local businesses during this difficult time.

Broadway street in Cambridge was quiet Tuesday, the Biogen office building is temporarily closed, but restaurants in the area, like Evoo in Kendall Square, remain open.

“Probably the biggest change is cancellation of a lot of larger parties,” said Steve Kurland of Evoo.

Colleen McCarthy said the foot traffic is just enough to keep the cook staff at Evoo busy.”We have a lot of people that work here that rely on the income from the parties and just the general guests,” she said.

Richie Spinale has been driving his canteen truck around since the ’70s. He’s also making adjustments, starting with the rubber gloves he has on as he handles cash.

“You have got to watch your stock everything is perishable,” he added. “Come and support us, we still have to live too.”

At the Seaport World Trade Center, flowers are in full bloom. This year’s Boston Flower and Garden Show is one of many events taking place here in Boston that decided not to cancel.

They expect to have 60,000 people come through over the next five days.

‘We are following all the precautions. We have hand sanitizers throughout the building. We have attendants in the bathrooms who will be constantly wiping them down,” said Paragon Group Vice President Barbara Pudney.

As for the Boston Marathon, Walsh said, “The economic impact of the marathon in Boston, I looked at the number yesterday, is about $211 million.”

The event is currently still on next month, but no final decision has been made.