NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS Closing Locker Rooms Amid Coronavirus ScareThe NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues announced in a joint statement Monday night.

Spring Training Report: MLB Takes Coronavirus PrecautionsMLB takes precautions in the face of coronavirus, but has no current plans to cancel or delay Spring Training or regular season games.

Amid Coronavirus Fears, Bruins Can't Picture Playing Without Fans In AttendanceThe world of sports is starting to feel the impact of coronavirus, with many leagues throughout Europe opting to play games in empty stadiums. That could come to the U.S., but Bruins Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk have a tough time picturing an empty TD Garden on game day.

Titans' A.J. Brown Wants To Play With Tom Brady: 'That Would Be Insane'Coaches and GMs aren't allowed to officially talk to free agents until March 16. In the meantime, players can pretty much say whatever they want without having to deal with those pesky tampering rules. Enter Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Bruins Rule Out Carlo, Krug For Tuesday's Game Vs. FlyersThe Boston Bruins will be without two key blue liners when they take on the Flyers Tuesday night in Philadelphia.