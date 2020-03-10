BOSTON (CBS) – Coronavirus concerns have forced the cancellation of several major events around the world, but the Boston Marathon is still on next month.
The Boston Athletic Association issued a statement Monday saying they’re monitoring coronavirus updates and they’re working closely with the city and state to ensure the race will be safe.
However, the organization said the ultimate decision may not be up to them.
“The B.A.A. will adhere to policies put forth by the federal, state, and local governments,” the statement read.
