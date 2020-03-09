



BOSTON (CBS) – Naiquan Hamilton, who was convicted for an East Bridgewater crash that killed four of his Stoughton High School classmates was sentenced on Monday to less than one year in Department of Youth Services custody.

A jury found Hamilton guilty of four counts on four counts of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in February after a six-day trial and four hours of deliberation.

A judge sentenced Hamilton to the Department of Youth Services until he is 20 years old. Hamilton is now 19 and turns 20 in July.

On the afternoon of May 19, 2018 police say Naiquan Hamilton was driving nearly 100 mph in East Bridgewater with four friends in the car when he crashed into a tree.

Christopher Desir, 17, Eryck Sablah, 17, Nicholas Joyce, 16, and David Bell, 17, all died as a result of the crash. Hamilton was also injured.

“He made a stupid decision. It was a 30 second decision that changed his life and all of the families lives forever,” said Joyce’s sister, Brittney.

Joyce’s father Richard said after the sentencing that he hopes Hamilton can learn something from the tragedy.

“His life goes on. Our life stopped that moment. We’ve got to find a way to move on and hopefully he does something good with his life. He’s got a chance to do that,” said Richard Joyce.

Hamilton, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was found not guilty of four counts each of manslaughter by motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of drugs.