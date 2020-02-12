BOSTON (CBS) – A 19-year-old man from Stoughton has been convicted in a crash that killed four of his classmates in 2018. Naiquan Hamilton was found guilty on four counts of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation on Wednesday after a six-day trial and four hours of deliberations.
Hamilton and four of his friends were on their way home from a birthday party on May 19, 2018 when the car he was driving slammed into a tree on Route 106 in East Bridgewater.
The jury found him not guilty of four counts each of manslaughter by motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of drugs.
“There were no winners in the courtroom today,” Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. “Four lives were cut short before they ever began. They were not Mr. Hamilton’s to take.”
The victims, David Bell, 17, Christopher Desir, 17, Eryck Sarblah, 17, and Nicholas Joyce, 16, were all students at Stoughton High School.
Hamilton, who was 17 at the time of the crash, will be sentenced on March 9.