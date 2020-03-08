BOSTON (CBS) – On Sunday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials announced 15 new “presumptive positive” cases of coronavirus in the state. All 15 patients had direct connection to the Biogen employee conference that caused five previous presumptive positive tests.
There is now one confirmed case and 27 presumptive cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts. Presumptive positive tests mean patients tested positive for COVID-19 at a state level and the results were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
This is an increase from Saturday, when officials said there were 12 presumptive cases and one person’s test results had been confirmed by the CDC.
All of the new presumptive positive cases announced Sunday are related to a Biogen conference at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston at the end of February.
The new cases include eight men and seven women. There are five people from Suffolk County ranging in age from their 30s to 60s, five from Middlesex County ranging from 40s to 60s, four cases from Norfolk County ranging from 40s to 60s, and a woman whose age and county are not yet known.
Massachusetts health officials said the risk of coronavirus to the general public in the state remains low.