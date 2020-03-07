Mike Conley Scores 25 Points, Jazz Beat Celtics 99-94Mike Conley made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Jordan Clarkson added 17 and the Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 99-94 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Yankees' Aaron Judge Has Broken Rib, May Need SurgeryNew York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has a broken rib and it's not clear whether he will need surgery, leaving doubt when he'll be back in the lineup.

Daily Celtics Injury Update: Brown Feeling Better, Kemba's Minutes Restriction LightensIn what is becoming a daily tradition, the Celtics had to provide a rather lengthy update on all their injured players. But Friday's update contained mostly good news for Boston.

J.D. Martinez Vehemently Argues Against MLB Banning Video For Players During GamesThe MLB season starts in a few weeks, and J.D. Martinez wants to make one thing very clear: He does not want to lose his video.

Mike Vrabel Says FaceTime With Tom Brady Was Just A Chat With A FriendMike Vrabel said his FaceTime with Tom Brady over the weekend was just him having a chat with a good friend.