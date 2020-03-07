Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The number of presumptive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has risen to 12 Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health website. That number is up from seven on Friday.
There is still only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state. This case was a man in his 20s who returned from visiting Wuhan, China on Jan. 28. He is recovering.
On Friday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Gov. Charlie Baker, and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders detailed that of the seven presumptive cases identified then, three were in Suffolk County, three were in Norfolk County, and one was in Middlesex County.
At least five of the cases have been related back to a Biogen conference at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston.