CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that there is a second presumptive case of coronavirus in the state. The Grafton County man is currently isolated at home.
He has been “in close contact with the first person to test positive for COVID-19,” said DHHS. The first presumptive case is another man from Grafton County who tested positive on Monday.
“DHHS has determined that the first patient, despite having been directed to self-isolate, attended an invitation-only private event on Friday, February 28.” They are working to contact everyone who was there and recommend a 14-day self-quarantine.
The DHHS is waiting for CDC confirmation on the two cases.