CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man who recently traveled to Italy tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday.
The man is a resident of Grafton County. Health officials said the patient works at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital.
Officials have now confirmed cases of coronavirus in 13 states. Though New Hampshire health officials said the man tested positive for coronavirus, results will next be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
The man is receiving medical treatment at home. It marks the first case of coronavirus in New Hampshire.