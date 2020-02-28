BOSTON (CBS) –Roger Federer can’t wait to visit Boston for the first time this fall. Tickets for the Laver Cup, which will feature the 20-time Grand Slam champion and other greats of men’s tennis at the TD Garden, go on sale next week.
“I’ve never been to Boston and I’m really looking forward to seeing some of the sights and playing tennis in front of their great fans” Federer said. “The Laver Cup is like nothing else in world tennis and I’m sure playing in a city that loves its sport as much as Boston does, the atmosphere is going to be unreal.”
Just announced – multi-session tickets on sale March 6. Be there when @rogerfederer represents #TeamEurope at #LaverCup Boston 2020.
Read more: https://t.co/94l3odQAVk pic.twitter.com/dkPVE93Sfm
— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) February 28, 2020
The three-day exhibition starts Sept. 25 and will pit Team Europe, led by Bjorn Borg, against Team World and captain John McEnroe.
There’s no word yet on which current players will be joining Federer at the event. But past Laver Cups have featured stars like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on March 6 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
There hasn’t been a professional tennis tournament in Boston since 1999.
Federer announced recently that he will be missing the French Open and other upcoming tournaments after undergoing knee surgery. The 38-year-old is hoping to return to the game in time for Wimbledon in July.