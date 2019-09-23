BOSTON (CBS) – Some of the best men’s tennis players in the world are coming to Boston next year. It was announced Sunday that the TD Garden would host the Laver Cup in September 2020.
The exhibition event pits the top male players from Europe against tennis stars from the United States and the rest of the world. This year’s edition, held over the weekend in Geneva, Switzerland, featured Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and other greats of the game on two teams coached by tennis legends Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe.
One of the greatest sports cities in the world – Boston – will host the #LaverCup at the famous @tdgarden from September 25-27, 2020.https://t.co/aQtoQCLlUj
— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2019
“I’m extremely excited and proud to announce that the City of Boston will host the next Laver Cup at the TD Garden in 2020, it’s a great honor for our city,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. “We are already preparing for this highly acclaimed event and can’t wait to welcome the Laver Cup to the city of champions.”
The event will be held at the Garden from Sept. 25 – Sept. 27, following the U.S. Open in New York.
“This is a phenomenal sports town and I expect fans will raise the roof for the home side,” McEnroe said.
The event is named after Australian tennis great Rod Laver. There hasn’t been a professional tennis tournament in Boston since 1999.
