BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a chance to own a piece of Red Sox history, or a new set of pots and pans. On Saturday, an estate sale at the Weston home of Red Sox legend David Ortiz will have it all.
“Exceptional Estate Sales” lists over 350 items online belonging to the 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series champ, including sports memorabilia, autographed artwork, clothes, gym equipment, furniture, a poker table, a toaster, and plenty of other things.
Some of those are guaranteed to go for a pretty penny, like designer clothing, a pool table, and a replica Fenway Park scoreboard.
Other items, like a rug featuring asparagus, seem to be commanding less excitement. As one man walking near the ballpark told us, he’s not an asparagus fan, “especially on my rugs.”
However, one thing is clear: for many, the chance to own David Ortiz memorabilia is priceless.
According to the website, the sale starts at 8 a.m. and will run through 4 p.m. Numbers will be given out to interested buyers beginning at 7:30 a.m. For more information, visit: www.exceptionalestatesales.com