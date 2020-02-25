Comments
WESTON (CBS) – Red Sox legend David Ortiz is having a huge estate sale at his home in Weston this weekend.
Hundreds of items are up for sale, including furniture and rugs.
There’s also plenty of Red Sox and Ortiz memorabilia. Some of the items are signed by Ortiz.
He’s also selling workout equipment, backyard furniture, a popcorn machine, a vitamin water fridge, along with some clothing sneakers and high-end shoes.
The auction will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The address will be made public on Friday at 9 a.m.
