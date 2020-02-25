CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, David Ortiz, Weston News


WESTON (CBS) – Red Sox legend David Ortiz is having a huge estate sale at his home in Weston this weekend.

Hundreds of items are up for sale, including furniture and rugs.

Ortiz is selling this rug at his auction. (Image credit: Estatesales.net)

There’s also plenty of Red Sox and Ortiz memorabilia. Some of the items are signed by Ortiz.

He’s also selling workout equipment, backyard furniture, a popcorn machine, a vitamin water fridge, along with some clothing sneakers and high-end shoes.

Ortiz is selling this Green Monster scoreboard replica at his auction.. (Image credit: Estatesales.net)

The auction will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The address will be made public on Friday at 9 a.m.

For more information and photos, click here

Comments

Leave a Reply