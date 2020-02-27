CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is an impending free agent. Perhaps you’ve heard? It’s in the news.

Alas, Brady is not the only member of the Patriots who stands to hit free agency in a mere matter of weeks, as a number of key players have contracts that are set to expire on March 18.

With the combine in full swing out in Indy, some reports are starting to trickle out regarding those players.

The most substantial news involves Devin McCourty. The veteran safety has been a captain since 2011, and it appears as though the Patriots are intent on keeping him aboard for 2020.

The Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels reported that there’s “mutual interest” between McCourty and the Pats, and that a meeting is in the works for the near future.

Elsewhere on the defense, Kyle Van Noy stands to make a pretty penny on the open market. Whether the Patriots are the ones offering him any of that dough remains unknown.

Henry McKenna of USA Today reported that the Patriots have had just “minimal discussions” with Van Noy’s camp thus far, and that no meeting is scheduled this week in Indy.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Mike Reiss relied on the Patriots’ past dealings with free agents to surmise that “the Patriots will allow Van Noy to test the free-agent market while keeping an open dialogue with him throughout the free-agent process.”

Moving along the linebacking crew, Jamie Collins is set to make some decent money after a very solid first half of the 2019 season (and a respectable second half). A number of reporters all noted on Thursday that the Patriots have talked with Collins’ camp but nothing firm has been discussed.

Switching sides of the ball, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is set to hit free agency, after a 29-catch, 397-yard, five-touchdown seasons. Still just 27 years old, Dorsett has shown some strengths and thus may draw some interest around the league as a No. 3 option. Those other teams have already come calling, according to reports.

Dorsett, quite obviously, is not the most important free agent on the offensive side of the football. Nevertheless, it appears he has a market.

Lastly, there is Joe Thuney, who is going to become a very rich man. Coming off a Second Team All-Pro season, Thuney is set to cash in.

Considering the interest, the franchise tag figures to be in play for the Patriots on Thuney. If the Patriots went that route, they could either keep Thuney under the franchise tag, figure out a long-term deal, or trade him to another team.

Free agency, of course, does not officially begin until March 18. But the early rumblings tend to give a reasonable expectation for what is to come.

