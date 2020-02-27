



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is an impending free agent. Perhaps you’ve heard? It’s in the news.

Alas, Brady is not the only member of the Patriots who stands to hit free agency in a mere matter of weeks, as a number of key players have contracts that are set to expire on March 18.

With the combine in full swing out in Indy, some reports are starting to trickle out regarding those players.

The most substantial news involves Devin McCourty. The veteran safety has been a captain since 2011, and it appears as though the Patriots are intent on keeping him aboard for 2020.

The Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels reported that there’s “mutual interest” between McCourty and the Pats, and that a meeting is in the works for the near future.

There’s mutual interest between Devin McCourty and the Patriots, per source. Sounds like the two sides will meet soon to talk an extension. He’s expected to have a solid market, so we’ll see how it plays out. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 27, 2020

Elsewhere on the defense, Kyle Van Noy stands to make a pretty penny on the open market. Whether the Patriots are the ones offering him any of that dough remains unknown.

Henry McKenna of USA Today reported that the Patriots have had just “minimal discussions” with Van Noy’s camp thus far, and that no meeting is scheduled this week in Indy.

There have been minimal discussions between the Patriots and Kyle Van Noy’s camp. The two parties don’t have a meeting scheduled this week to talk about an extension, per source. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) February 27, 2020

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Mike Reiss relied on the Patriots’ past dealings with free agents to surmise that “the Patriots will allow Van Noy to test the free-agent market while keeping an open dialogue with him throughout the free-agent process.”

Moving along the linebacking crew, Jamie Collins is set to make some decent money after a very solid first half of the 2019 season (and a respectable second half). A number of reporters all noted on Thursday that the Patriots have talked with Collins’ camp but nothing firm has been discussed.

The Patriots have had some contact with FA LB Jamie Collins' camp, per source. CBA has to get figured out before talks ramp up, but Collins is expected to have a market. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 27, 2020

Jamie Collins is expected to have a solid market. There’s been some contact between his camp and the Patriots, per source. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 27, 2020

The #Patriots remain in contact with LB Jamie Collins, an impending free agent, according to a league source. Collins is expected to have many suitors when free agency opens. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) February 27, 2020

Switching sides of the ball, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is set to hit free agency, after a 29-catch, 397-yard, five-touchdown seasons. Still just 27 years old, Dorsett has shown some strengths and thus may draw some interest around the league as a No. 3 option. Those other teams have already come calling, according to reports.

Multiple teams have shown interest this week in Phillip Dorsett, per source. He could still come back around to the #Patriots with his best offer after testing the market, as he did a year ago. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) February 27, 2020

Phillip Dorsett’s camp has meetings scheduled with multiple teams in Indy, per source. I’d be surprised if the Patriots WR re-signs. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 27, 2020

Dorsett, quite obviously, is not the most important free agent on the offensive side of the football. Nevertheless, it appears he has a market.

Lastly, there is Joe Thuney, who is going to become a very rich man. Coming off a Second Team All-Pro season, Thuney is set to cash in.

Several execs across the league mentioned to me they believe Joe Thuney will command a hefty price on the open market. Depending on what the #Patriots do at QB, they may have more money to offer but thought was that would still be below what's there elsewhere. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 27, 2020

Buzz around the Combine has been that Joe Thuney could set the market for guards. He’ll have a robust free agent market. The same goes for Ted Karras. Don’t be surprised if the Patriots have to replace both. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 27, 2020

Considering the interest, the franchise tag figures to be in play for the Patriots on Thuney. If the Patriots went that route, they could either keep Thuney under the franchise tag, figure out a long-term deal, or trade him to another team.

Free agency, of course, does not officially begin until March 18. But the early rumblings tend to give a reasonable expectation for what is to come.