



BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a day that ends in Y, so we have a few more Tom Brady “updates” from around the NFL. And on this particular Thursday, they are not good for those who want the quarterback to remain in New England.

First up, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington went on ESPN’s “Get Up” and told the world he’d be “stunned” if Brady returns to the Patriots this offseason.

“There are people very close to Tom Brady who are being told by Tom Brady, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m going somewhere else,'” said Darlington. “That’s the way we’re operating here. … I am now at the point where I would be stunned if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots.”

Feeling the vitriol of Patriots fans on Twitter, he sent out a follow-up tweet explaining that while Brady could return to New England, the quarterback is very much looking forward to hitting free agency on March 18.

RIP, my mentions. I know you’ll hate me. I know you’ll tell me I’m an idiot. And I understand why it’s so hard for all of us — myself included — to start accepting this likelihood. Hey, there’s still a chance. But… the reality is… Brady is looking forward to free agency. https://t.co/jDooyna2Hc — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 27, 2020

Then, the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian took it a little further. According to the longtime Patriots reporter, the Pats brass still has not reached out to Brady. According to Guregian’s sources, “it’s not looking good” for a Brady return.

The Patriots still have not reached out to Tom Brady. According to a source, “it’s not looking good” — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) February 27, 2020

Well that escalated quickly. The Patriots are the only team that can chat with Brady until March 16, and the fact they haven’t done so makes it seem like they don’t want the 42-year-old back.

Maybe the two sides already know where the other stands. And if Brady is set on testing the free agency waters, there isn’t much the Patriots can do to stop him. But with teams lining up to try and woo Brady away from the Patriots, Thursday’s updates certainly don’t bode well for the QB’s future with the only team he’s ever played for.