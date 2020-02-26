BOSTON (CBS) – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will face criminal and financial charges for its role in the deadly 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions.
The FBI Boston tweeted Wednesday morning that a joint investigation led to the decision to hold Columbia Gas “criminally & financially accountable” for the explosions and fires that killed a young man and damaged or destroyed several homes and businesses in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover on September 13, 2018.
READ: The Road Back Home
The U.S. Attorney’s office said Columbia Gas has agreed to plead guilty to violating the Pipeline Safety Act. U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling is expected to release more details at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. in Boston.
A Columbia Gas spokesman said in a statement the company takes “full responsibility” for the series of explosions.
“We take full responsibility for the tragic events of September 13, 2018 that so impacted our customers throughout the Merrimack Valley,” the spokesman said. “Today’s resolution with the U.S. Attorney’s Office is an important part of addressing the impact. Our focus remains on enhancing safety, regaining the trust of our customers and ensuring that quality service is delivered.”