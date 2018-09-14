DEVELOPING STORY:Merrimack Valley Explosions Complete Coverage
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andover, Lawrence, Leonel Rondon, Merrimack Valley Explosions, North Andover

LAWRENCE (CBS) — The young man who was killed in Thursday’s Merrimack Valley gas explosions had just gotten his driver’s license and was visiting a friend when a chimney collapsed and crushed his SUV. Leonel Rondon was inside his car in the driveway of a home on Chickering Road in Lawrence when the house was blown apart by a gas explosion.

leonel rondon 18 Year Old Killed In Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions Was Visiting Friends House

Leonel Rondon (Facebook photo)

The force of the blast split the brick chimney in two, launching the upper half onto the SUV.

boston house 18 Year Old Killed In Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions Was Visiting Friends House

A home on Chickering Road in Lawrence exploded Sept. 13, 2018. The chimney crushed an SUV, killing Leonel Rondon. (WBZ-TV)

He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where he was pronounced dead. Rondon was just 18 years old.

According to MEMA Director Kurt Schwartz, at least 25 people were treated for injuries, which ranged from smoke inhalation to “traumatic blast injuries.”

The explosions and fires were caused by an over-pressurized gas main affecting customers in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s