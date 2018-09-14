LAWRENCE (CBS) — The young man who was killed in Thursday’s Merrimack Valley gas explosions had just gotten his driver’s license and was visiting a friend when a chimney collapsed and crushed his SUV. Leonel Rondon was inside his car in the driveway of a home on Chickering Road in Lawrence when the house was blown apart by a gas explosion.

The force of the blast split the brick chimney in two, launching the upper half onto the SUV.

He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where he was pronounced dead. Rondon was just 18 years old.

Governor Charlie Baker and Senator Elizabeth Warren look over the SUV an 18-year-old was sitting in when the home’s chimney fell, killing him #wbz pic.twitter.com/31oQfQqlmQ — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) September 14, 2018

According to MEMA Director Kurt Schwartz, at least 25 people were treated for injuries, which ranged from smoke inhalation to “traumatic blast injuries.”

The explosions and fires were caused by an over-pressurized gas main affecting customers in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover.