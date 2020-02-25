Comments
TYNGSBORO (CBS) — A Tyngsboro man claimed a $100,000 Mass Cash lottery prize Monday, just two days before it was set to expire. David Gebo’s winning ticket was drawn on Feb. 26, 2019.
It was one of two $100,000 prizes set to expire Wednesday. The other was sold at the Costa Sunoco Mini Mart in New Bedford with numbers 10-14-16-26-29.
Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize at lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, New Bedford, Springfield, Woburn, and Worcester during normal business hours.
The store that Gebo bought the ticket, Dracut Town Variety, received a $1,000 bonus.
A third $100,000 ticket expires on March 8.