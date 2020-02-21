Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Three $100,000 Mass Cash lottery tickets that remain unclaimed in Massachusetts are about to expire. Two of the tickets were bought in February 2019 and another was bought in March 2019.
The tickets are:
- 10-14-16-26-29. Sold at Costa Sunoco Mini Mart, 397 Sawyer St., New Bedford on Feb. 26.
- 10-14-16-26-29. Sold at Dracut Town Variety, 1734 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Feb. 26.
- 01-04-09-26-30. Sold at Audy’s Mobil, 345 Boylston St., Brookline on March 8.
Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. If the money goes unclaimed, it is returned to the state and distributed among cities and towns.
Prizes can be claimed at lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, New Bedford, Springfield, Woburn, and Worcester during normal business hours.