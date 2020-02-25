BOSTON (CBS) — It’s that time of year again. It’s NFL Pre-Draft Meeting SZN.
As always, all eyes in New England will be locked in on every move the Patriots make this week, as the NFL Combine swings into gear. It figures to be a fairly significant draft for the team, as they have a highly publicized quarterback situation that remains unresolved, and they also have a rather old roster that could use a fresh infusion of young talent.
As such, we might be able to glean a little bit about the intentions of Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio based on the players the team has met with and will meet with during the pre-draft process. The emphasis there is on “little bit,” as we tracked Patriots interviews with 45 players, only one of whom ended up getting drafted by the Patriots. One might look at that exercise and deem it fruitless, but that’s never stopped anyone from trying to deduce the plans a team may have heading into the draft.
So here’s a look at all the player interviews the Patriots have already held or have scheduled, based on reports and player comments. It will be updated throughout the week. Some of the meetings were formal, while others were informal.
QUARTERBACK
Jake Fromm, Georgia (Informal, source)
Jordan Love, Utah (Source)
Jake Lutton, Oregon State (Source)
WIDE RECEIVER
K.J. Hamler, Penn State (Source)
Tee Higgins, Clemson (Source)
K.J. Hill, Ohio State (Source)
Van Jefferson, Florida (Source)
Denzel Mims, Baylor (Source)
Aaron Parker, URI (Source)
TIGHT END
Jacob Breeland, Oregon (Source)
Hunter Bryant, Washington (Informal, source)
Jared Pinkney, Vanderbily (Source)
Adam Trautman, Dayton (Informal, Source)
RUNNING BACK
TBD
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
TBD
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBD
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBD
LINEBACKER
TBD
CORNERBACK
TBD
SAFETY
TBD
SPECIAL TEAMS
TBD