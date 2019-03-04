



BOSTON (CBS) — As Bill Belichick famously said after winning Super Bowl LI, winning the Super Bowl is great, but it also puts you five weeks behind every other team in terms of preparation for the next season.

Sure enough, the Patriots once again were inconvenienced this past season by making it all the way to the Super Bowl. They did win it, which means a banner will be hung at Gillette Stadium next season, but it also cut into some primo preparation time for the 2019 season.

So, with the Patriots making up for some lost time, here’s as comprehensive a list as can be made from all the NFL draft prospects who have met with the Patriots thus far in the offseason. With NFL scouting combine wrapping up in Indianapolis on Monday, the list of players includes those who met with the Patriots in Indy as well as those who met with the Patriots during the Senior Bowl, which was held the week before the Super Bowl.

QUARTERBACK

Will Grier, West Virginia — Senior Bowl (Evan Lazar)

Tyree Jackson, Buffalo — Senior Bowl (Henry McKenna)

WIDE RECEIVER

Andy Isabella, UMass — Senior Bowl (Henry McKenna)

Hunter Renfrow, Clemson — Senior Bowl (Zack Cox)

Marquise Brown, Oklahoma — Combine (Zack Cox)

Riley Ridley, Georgia — Combine (Zack Cox)

Deebo Samuel, South Carolina — Combine (Phil Perry)

Terry McLaurin, Ohio State — Senior Bowl (Evan Lazar)

Stanley Morgan, Nebraska — (Zack Cox)

Greg Dortch, Wake Forest — Combine (Evan Lazar)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford — Combine (Zack Cox)

RUNNING BACK

James Williams, Washington State — Combine (Henry McKenna)

Tony Pollard, Memphis — Combine (Ryan Hannable)

Dexter Williams, Notre Dame — Combine (Pete Sampson)

Miles Sanders, Penn State — Combine (Evan Lazar)

Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M — (Evan Lazar)

TIGHT END

Noah Fant, Iowa — Combine (Phil Perry)

T.J. Hockenson, Iowa — Combine (Zack Cox)

Irv Smith Jr., Alabama — Combine (Phil Perry)

Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M — Combine (Phil Perry)

Kaden Smith, Stanford — Combine (Phil Perry)

Isaac Nauta, Georgia — Combine (Phil Perry)

Kahale Warring, San Diego State — Combine (Zack Cox)

Tommy Sweeney, Boston College — Combine (Zack Cox)

Caleb Wilson, UCLA — Combine (Ryan Hannable)

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Dalton Risner, Kansas State — Senior Bowl (Patriots)

Tytus Howard, Alabama State — (Evan Lazar)

Greg Little, Ole Miss — Combine (Kevin Duffy)

DEFENSIVE LINE

Zach Allen, Boston College — Combine (Zack Cox)

Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan — Combine (Henry McKenna)

Charles Omenihu, Texas — Senior Bowl (Mark Lane)

Gerald Willis, Miami — Combine (Ryan Hannable)

Ben Banogu, TCU — Senior Bowl (Evan Lazar)

Jalen Jelks, Oregon — Senior Bowl (Ken Goe)

Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame — Combine (Doug Kyed)

Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State — Combine (Doug Kyed)

John Cominsky, Charelston — Senior Bowl (Doug Kyed)

Byron Cowart, Maryland — Senior Bowl (Doug Kyed)

Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia — Senior Bowl (Doug Kyed)

Anthony Nelson, Iowa — Senior Bowl (Doug Kyed)

Isaiah Buggs, Alabama — Senior Bowl (Doug Kyed)

Daylon Mack, Texas A&M — Combine (Evan Lazar)

*Kyed also listed a number of players who met informally with the Patriots.

CORNERBACK

Rock Ya-Sin, Temple — Combine (Evan Lazar)

SAFETY

Taylor Rapp, Washington — Combine (Evan Lazar)

Nasir Adderley, Delaware — Combine (Evan Lazar)

It would be impossible to put together a comprehensive list of all the players who met with the Patriots, but this is a realistic snap shot of all that’s been reported thus far.

The list is, naturally, interesting, as visions of prospects tend to dance in fans’ heads every year around this time. And surely, the Patriots will end up selecting a couple of these players in the draft. Probably.

That being said, it’s worth noting what Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal tweeted out during the Combine:

Over the last four Combines, I tracked 114 players that publicly said they met with the Patriots. Two were drafted – Tre Jackson and Sony Michel. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 1, 2019

We’ll find out which players the Patriots really like when the draft actually takes place at the end of April.