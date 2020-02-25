Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The former Holy Cross rowing coach who was driving a team van when it was involved in a deadly crash in Florida has been cited. Police say Patrick Diggins drove directly into the path of an oncoming truck at an intersection in Vero Beach.
The crash killed 20-year-old Grace Rett and badly injured several other teammates.
According to a police report, Diggins failed to yield right-of-way to oncoming traffic. The report said that after the crash, he asked officers if he had had a green arrow.
The report said Diggins turned left “while only having a green light indicator and not a green turn arrow.”
Diggins retired as head coach over the weekend.