WORCESTER (CBS) — After 34 years at the College of the Holy Cross, Director of Rowing and Head Women’s Rowing Coach Patrick Diggins has announced his retirement from the college. The news comes approximately one month after the women’s rowing team got into a deadly car crash in Florida that killed a teammate.
Diggins first joined the coaching staff as an assistant upon his graduation from Holy Cross in 1986, according to a news release. He was promoted to head coach of the women’s program in 1987 before becoming program director in 2002. The team won many medals and accolades under his direction.
“I thank Patrick for his years of dedication and service to the college,” said Director of Athletics Marcus Blossom in the release. “I wish him luck as he steps into this new chapter.”
On Jan. 15, the Holy Cross women’s rowing team got into a serious car crash in Vero Beach, Florida, that killed rower Grace Rett and injured 11 other teammates and an assistant coach as well as Diggins. Diggins was driving the van at the time of the crash.
The police report from the crash stated that Diggins “failed to yield right-of-way” to oncoming traffic. The report said that after the crash, he asked officers if he had had a green arrow.
The last rower and Diggins left the hospital at which they were being treated in Florida on Jan. 27.