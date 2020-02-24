MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS) – The summit of Mt. Washington can produce spectacular scenes of snow and ice atop the 6,288-foot peak. But it was a stunning cloud formation that caught the eye of the Mount Washington Observatory on Monday.
A photo of a wave-like cloud shared on the Observatory’s Facebook page had more than 1,500 shares in just a few hours.
“Mother nature waved back this morning!” the Observatory wrote. “A lenticular cloud around 7 AM displayed some awesome KH (Kelvin-Helmholtz) waves!”
The Observatory explained that these wave formations happen when there’s a big difference in wind speed over a small vertical distance.
Facebook commenters compared the cloud to “a surfer’s heaven,” “a celestial cowlick” and a “dollop of meringue.”