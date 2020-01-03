Comments
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS) – This week’s winter storm brought rain, sleet and ice to much of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, but the summit of Mount Washington got walloped with snow.
New Hampshire State Parks shared photos on Facebook Friday from the top of the mountain that has received 16 inches of fresh snow over the past week.
“Think your driveway was bad?” the caption read.
Snow is piled high outside the Mount Washington Observatory building. A video posted to the Observatory’s Instagram account demonstrates how the only way to get out the door is to jump into a huge mound of snow.
Also pictured is the phenomenon of wind-blown rime ice, formed when supercooled water droplets freeze after coming into contact with a surface.