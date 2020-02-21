BOSTON (CBS) — David Backes has played in just 16 games this season. He’s played just two games since Christmas, and he hasn’t played in a game in over a month.
But he could be on the move.
According to Andy Strickland, it appears as though the Bruins are in position to trade the veteran forward to a Western Conference team before Monday’s trade deadline.
Expect a move involving David Backes before Monday’s trade deadline. Likely moving back to the Western Conference. #Bruins
Details are obviously scarce, but reports have surfaced that some teams may be interested in acquiring Backes before Monday.
The 35-year-old Backes has just one goal and two assists in 16 games this season, after posting 7-13-20 totals in 70 games last year. Overall, since signing with the Bruins, he has 39 goals and 55 assists in 217 games played.
Backes is making $4 million this season (with a $6 million cap hit) and he has one more year with the same terms left on his deal.