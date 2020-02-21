BOSTON (CBS) — Don Sweeney has swung a deal.

The Bruins traded David Backes, prospect Axel Andresson, and a first-round pick to Anaheim, in exchange for right winger Ondrej Kase.

The 6-foot, 190-pound winger from the Czech Republic has seven goals and 16 assists in 49 games this year, after he posted 11-9-20 totals last year in 30 games. In his NHL career (198 games), he has 43 goals and 53 assists. He has two goals in 13 career playoff games, too.

People that know him well (combined)…”FAST, skilled, high energy and can score. If he stays healthy the Bs got a good one! “ — Billy Jaffe (@BJaffe) February 21, 2020

Backes, 35, has just one goal and two assists in 16 games this season, after posting 7-13-20 totals in 70 games last year. Overall, since signing with the Bruins, he has 39 goals and 55 assists in 217 games played. He hasn’t played in a game in over a month, as the Bruins decided to keep him inactive prior to trading him.

Andersson, 20, has 22 points (2-20-22) for the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL this season.

#NHLBruins acquire Ondrej Kase from @AnaheimDucks in exchange for David Backes, Axel Andersson and a 2020 1st-round pick: https://t.co/sBchhozQo7 pic.twitter.com/gINvF6X4QQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 21, 2020

The NHL’s trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 24, but with a flurry of activity taking place around the NHL over the past week, the Bruins decided to take care of some business before the weekend.

Backes is making $4 million this season (with a $6 million cap hit) and he has one more year with the same terms left on his deal.

Also important to note: the Bruins are retaining 25 percent of Backes’ remaining contract. So the Ducks are only on the hook for about $3 M in real dollars next season on that contract. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 21, 2020

Kase is signed through next season, with a salary and cap hit at $2.6 million.