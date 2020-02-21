Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Multiple people were hurt after two fire trucks and a pickup truck collided in New Hampshire on Friday. Nine people were taken to the hospital, Manchester Police said.
The fire trucks were responding to a call but it is unclear what caused the crash, which occurred around 12:45 p.m. near Maple and Bridge Streets. A traffic light was also knocked down as a result.
Several surrounding streets were closed while police responded investigated.
Bridge Street at Malvern Street and Beech Street was closed in both directions. The northbound side of Maple Street was closed at Lowell Street and the road was blocked in both directions on Bridge Street from Maple Street, police tweeted.
The conditions of the victims are unknown.