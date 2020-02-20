LYNNFIELD (CBS) – A car caught fire inside a showroom at Mercedes-Benz dealership in Lynnfield early Thursday morning.
It happened around 4 a.m. at the Flagship Motorcars on Route 1.
“Security was walking the area, they noticed the glow through the front window and called it in as a fire in the building,” Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis told reporters.
When firefighters arrived the building was full of smoke, but they were able to contain the flames to the one car.
There were a total of 12 cars in the showroom. Davis said two others were damaged.
There’s no word yet on how the fire started.
No one was hurt, but a few firefighters slipped and fell on the ice outside, Davis said.
According to its website, Flagship Motorcars is owned by Herb Chambers. Early Tuesday morning, two Lamborghinis SUVs, worth more than $200,000 each, were stolen from a Herb Chambers dealership on Route 20 in Wayland. Both cars were later found crashed in Malden. One person was arrested and police are still looking for two others.