MALDEN (CBS) – Malden Police are looking for help tracking down a young man wanted in connection with the theft of two Lamborghinis.

The SUV’s, worth more than $200,000 each, were stolen from a Herb Chambers dealership on Route 20 in Wayland around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

They were found about five hours later, 30 miles away in Malden, after one crashed into the other and a third car at the intersection of Charles and Pearl streets in Malden. One driver, 18-year-old Elijah McKinney of Cambridge, was arrested. Two other suspects ran away.

One of the 2 stolen Lamborghini SUVs after the crash in Malden. (Photo credit: Anna Meiler – WBZ-TV)

Malden Police identified one of them Wednesday as 18-year-old Christian Virgile, who once lived in Malden. He faces several charges including receiving a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license. Police have not identified the third suspect.

Two other teens were arrested shortly after the break in at the dealership in Wayland.

