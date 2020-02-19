MALDEN (CBS) – Malden Police are looking for help tracking down a young man wanted in connection with the theft of two Lamborghinis.
The SUV’s, worth more than $200,000 each, were stolen from a Herb Chambers dealership on Route 20 in Wayland around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
They were found about five hours later, 30 miles away in Malden, after one crashed into the other and a third car at the intersection of Charles and Pearl streets in Malden. One driver, 18-year-old Elijah McKinney of Cambridge, was arrested. Two other suspects ran away.
Malden Police identified one of them Wednesday as 18-year-old Christian Virgile, who once lived in Malden. He faces several charges including receiving a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license. Police have not identified the third suspect.
WANTED-Christian Virgile ( 18 formerly of Malden) In connection with the theft of Two Lamborghini's🚗 that were recovered after a MV accident on 02/18/20. Charges: Receiving Stolen MV, Leaving the scene of MV accident after causing personal injury, Operating a MV unlicensed. pic.twitter.com/hu8i9JAv1Z
— Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) February 19, 2020
Two other teens were arrested shortly after the break in at the dealership in Wayland.