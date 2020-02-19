WHITMAN (CBS) – The town of Whitman is mourning the painful loss of a little girl, her mother and grandmother who were all killed while on a trip to Disney World.
Five-year-old Scarlett Smith, her 41-year-old mother Julie Smith of Whitman and Scarlett’s grandmother, 76-year-old Josephine Fay of South Weymouth, died when their minivan was hit by a pickup truck just outside of Orlando, Florida Tuesday evening.
Scarlett’s brother, 11-year-old Jackson Smith, is in critical condition on life support. Her twin sister Skylar and her 10-year-old sister Shalie were treated and released from the hospital, along with their father, Shane and their grandfather William Fay.
The children had all attended the Merry Deb Learning Center in Whitman and the twins were talking about their upcoming trip to Disney just recently.
“They were so excited about going,” Merry Deb’s Darlene Staples told reporters. “They loved school, they loved their friends, they loved playing. We’re just trying to deal with it right now.”
“It’s unimaginable” what happened, Staples said, adding that parents have been asking her if there’s anything they can do to help the Smiths.
“They’re a beautiful family. Our hearts are broken and we’ll do everything that we can to support them in any way we can,” Staples said.