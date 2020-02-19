



OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL (CBS) – Three family members from Massachusetts, including a 5-year-old girl, were killed in a horrific crash outside of Orlando, Florida near Walt Disney World Tuesday evening.

Eight people from one family, four adults and four children, were in a minivan on the 429 highway around 5:30 p.m. when traffic began to slow down.

“A pickup truck did not slow and rear-ended a van,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes told reporters.

The impact from the truck caused the Toyota Sienna to flip over. Three people in that van were killed – 5-year-old Scarlett Smith, her 41-year-old mother Julie Smith of Whitman and Scarlett’s grandmother, 76-year-old Josephine Fay of South Weymouth.

Police said Scarlett’s brother, 11-year-old Jackson Smith, is in critical condition on life support.

Their father, grandfather, and 10 and 5-year-old sisters were released from the hospital Tuesday night. The 5-year-old, Skylar Smith, is Scarlett’s twin sister.

The truck also hit two other cars in the crash. Those drivers had minor injuries, according to police.

Montes said the 26-year-old driver of the pickup truck, Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo of Kissimmee, Florida, will be charged, but the exact charges have not been determined yet.

Investigators also said there were only seven seats in the van, although there were eight people in it at the time of the crash.