



WINDHAM, N.H. (AP/CBS) — A man accused of assaulting several people at a campaign tent for President Donald Trump outside a New Hampshire polling location apologized to a judge Friday.

Patrick Bradley, 34, of Windham, said he let his emotions get the better of him.

“This is a big screwup,” Bradley told the judge. “I have a lot of things going for me and I made a huge mistake and I would really like to push forward with my life and work through this.”

Police said Bradley cursed at Trump supporters in their tent while he was on his way to cast his ballot at Windham High School in the first-in-the-nation presidential primary Tuesday. When he left, he allegedly slapped a 15-year-old Trump supporter who said, “Goodbye, sir,” to him, prosecutors said.

He then allegedly assaulted two adults who tried to intervene. He’s also accused of throwing campaign signs and trying to knock over the tent.

Bradley was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

He is being held on those charges and a probation violation on $5,000 cash bail.

Prosecutors said he has two prior convictions of simple assault and reckless conduct.

Bradley said the convictions “were due to mental health problems, and this is a continuation of that.”

