WINDHAM, NH (CBS) – A Windham man was arrested for allegedly slapping a 15-year-old boy who was inside a Trump campaign tent during the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.
Police said 34-year-old Patrick Bradley exited the voting polls inside Windham High School and slapped the boy across the face.
The boy was in a campaign tent for President Donald Trump with other supporters and workers. When two other adults stepped in, Bradley allegedly assaulted them too. He is also accused of throwing Trump campaign signs and attempting to knock over the tent.
Bradley was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with three counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct. He is being held on $5,000 cash bail and will be arraigned on Friday.
President Trump easily won New Hampshire’s Republican primary against minimal opposition.