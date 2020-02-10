CBSN BostonWatch Now
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will hold a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday night on the eve of the presidential primary there.

The ‘Keep America Great’ campaign rally begins at 7 p.m. at SNHU Arena. Some people have been camping out there since Sunday night, hoping to get into the event.

Read: Exclusive New Hampshire Primary Tracking Poll

The president’s Democratic challengers have been campaigning in New Hampshire since the end of the Iowa caucuses last week.

In a tweet Monday, Trump said he wants to “shake up the Dems a little bit.”

