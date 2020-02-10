MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will hold a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday night on the eve of the presidential primary there.
Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally. Want to shake up the Dems a little bit – they have a really boring deal going on. Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020
The ‘Keep America Great’ campaign rally begins at 7 p.m. at SNHU Arena. Some people have been camping out there since Sunday night, hoping to get into the event.
The president’s Democratic challengers have been campaigning in New Hampshire since the end of the Iowa caucuses last week.
In a tweet Monday, Trump said he wants to “shake up the Dems a little bit.”