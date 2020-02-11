NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is leaving New Hampshire for South Carolina on Tuesday, rather than staying in the Granite State as results are announced in the Democratic presidential primary.
Biden’s campaign announced the change Tuesday morning. Instead of staying for a results party in New Hampshire as planned, Biden and his wife Jill will address supporters over a live stream and travel to South Carolina.
“I have enjoyed traveling across New Hampshire, speaking to countless Granite Staters who understand we are in a battle for the soul of this nation and I have relished fighting for each and every one of their votes” said Biden in a statement. “I am looking forward to traveling to South Carolina this evening and Nevada later this week to carry our campaign forward and hear from the diverse voters whose voices must be heard in this process to select the Democratic nominee who will unite this country to defeat Donald Trump.”
Leading up to the New Hampshire primary, Biden was in fourth place in the latest WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll. Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar were the top three candidates with Biden and Elizabeth Warren within a fraction of each other in fourth and fifth place.