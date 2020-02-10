SALEM, NH (CBS) – It was a quick stop before a small room of supporters to simply say thank you as Joe Biden struggles in the polls in New Hampshire. Much like the former vice president, they are already tamping down expectations and looking beyond the Granite State.
“He’s got South Carolina and Las Vegas and they’re locked up for him,” said Maureen Thibault. “Delaware is locked up, Connecticut is solid. I’m not worried. I’m looking ahead.”
At a campaign stop in Gilford, Biden was also looking ahead. There was no mention of his democratic rivals; he was focused squarely on President Trump and his credentials to take him on, especially on the economy.
“Guess where he got that good economy from. Obama-Biden administration,” Biden said. “Let’s not sugar coat this, Donald Trump is now in more danger to our community and to our country than he’s ever been.”
Biden entered the race with an air of inevitability, but he’s struggling to regain his footing after a poor performance in Iowa.
“I just talked to the folks down in South Carolina and they’re pretty excited,” Biden told supporters his field office in Salem.
He believes after Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, South Carolina will be his firewall with a more diverse electorate, but that’s still 18 days away.
“And that’s a long time to campaign and for him to have people get to know the decent human being that he is,” said supporter David Stelzer.