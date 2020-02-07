BOSTON (CBS) – A witness described a chaotic scene outside Brigham & Women’s Hospital after gunshots sent patients and staff running just after 9 a.m. Friday. The shooting injured a hospital valet and police later shot and killed the suspect in Chestnut Hill following a pursuit.
Tammy Tene lives across the street from the hospital.
“The guy was shooting toward the police. The police were telling everybody, ‘move back, move back.’ They were hiding behind their cars not to get shot,” she said. “It was just chaos.”
She said she heard at least 15 gunshots.
“It was like one after another, one after another,” Tene said. “Everybody was running all over.”
The valet is in stable condition, according to the hospital. Tene said doctors came running out of the building to help him and “we didn’t know if he was dead or alive.”
The Brigham tweeted that there is no further threat on campus. But Tene said the morning shooting left people shaken.
“I was petrified to death,” she said. “It was just a really scary thing – it was ugly.”