MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS/AP) – The Democratic candidates for president arrived in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning for next week’s primary, even though there are still no official results yet from the Iowa caucuses.
Read: New Hampshire Primary Tracking Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads Fluid Race
The Iowa Democratic Party says it expects to release data from the Iowa caucuses later Tuesday.
Chairman Troy Price says the party is manually verifying its data against paper backups but says systems are taking “longer than expected.” He said the delays were the result of a reporting issue, not a hack or intrusion.
Even without official results, some candidates have tried to declare victory and claim momentum based on their own internal data.
Stepping off a charter flight from Iowa to New Hampshire before dawn Tuesday, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said, “Our organizers in Iowa are now leaving there and going to all the other places where we’re on the ground.”
She says her campaign is active in 31 states and involves 1,000 people nationwide. Warren said, “This is an organization that is built for the long haul.”
She didn’t answer a question about other candidates who declared victory in Monday night’s Iowa caucuses.
She said Iowa “was too close to call and it still is.”
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)