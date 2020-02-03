BOSTON (CBS) – Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders holds a six percentage point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in our exclusive WBZ-TV/Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll of likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters.
After a two-day sample of 500 likely voters, the survey found Sanders with 24% support, Biden with 18%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 13% and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 11%. No other candidate comes close to double digits in the tracking poll, which has a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage.
Sanders’ lead is fueled by strong showings among men, where he leads Biden, his closest competitor, 27-17%, and among voters age 18-35, who give Sanders a whopping 47%. Warren is second in that category with 16%.
A key category to watch – women, who back Sanders narrowly over Biden, within the margin of error. Surprisingly, Warren runs third among women, lagging a full eight percent behind Sanders.
But the most telling finding of Monday night’s poll is that 40% say they might change their mind before primary day, February 11. “Because the race is so fluid you have the potential for a big momentum run for people who exceed expectations in Iowa,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.
READ MORE: NH Tracking Poll Marginals | Crosstabs