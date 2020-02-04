



BOSTON (CBS) — We already know that the reporting/stalking of Tom Brady this offseason is out of control. After Sunday’s Super Bowl ad, it’s not going to die down any time soon.

And a new report detailing the genesis of those rumors of Brady and/or Gisele Bundchen touring a school in Nashville — thus raising antennae about a potential Brady-Mike Vrabel reunion with the Titans — shows just how absurd the entire situation has been (and will continue to be).

Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com relayed a story from Nashville attorney Blair Durham, a story originally told on Nashville sports radio. In a case of mistaken identity, a high school student caught wind of the admissions director “meeting with a Hall of Famer.” That Hall of Famer was actually Steve Hutchinson, a former NFL guard who got into the Hall of Fame a few days later.

That student then saw Hutchinson’s wife. Without knowing which “Hall of Famer” was meeting with the admissions director, the student assumed that it was Gisele. And the rumors spread from there.

Here’s how Durham told that story (via McCormick):

“My son goes to [Montgomery Bell Acadamy] and the Tom Brady rumors that happened that he and Gisele were touring MBA, how that happened, a sophomore kid goes down to their admissions director and asks his assistant if he can meet with them. She says, ‘He is currently meeting with a Hall of Famer.’ Steve Hutchinson’s son, Luke, is touring MBA and is in the office, and Steve Hutchinson’s wife, Landon, is a very pretty blonde that this 10th grader mistakes for Gisele, and it snowballed from there.”

That story grew beyond just vague, anonymous internet rumors. Real reporters were passing on nuggets that they were hearing of Brady’s presence in Nashville …

Hearing that Tom Brady is in town, visiting Montgomery Bell Academy with his son — Michael Gallagher (@MGsports_) January 30, 2020

Some news outlets ran stories on the rumor. Some reporters corroborated the information. Others later shot it down.

All because a sophomore in high school thought Steve Hutchinson’s wife was Gisele Bundchen.

And, even better, according to Nashville radio host Paul Kuharsky, Hutchinson’s wife … wasn’t even at the school that day?

This is such a cute story. And such nonsense. @HutchSevenSix was at MBA Thursday with his son. Trouble is, his wife was not with them. Just stop all ready. https://t.co/YX7Yi4zJsU — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) February 4, 2020

So now the rumors that explain the origins of the debunked rumors are now getting debunked themselves.

That’s where we’re at in this ongoing story.

Stories like that one are going to make the rest of the Tom Brady rumors even more difficult to believe.

Only 43 more days until a resolution becomes clearer.