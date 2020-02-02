BOSTON (CBS) – The mystery surrounding Tom Brady’s cryptic social media post that set the internet ablaze has reportedly been solved.
Brady posted a picture that could be seen either as him walking toward or away from the Gillette Stadium turf. There was no caption with the photo, and social went wild with speculation.
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 30, 2020
So what did it mean?
According to the NFL Network, the photo was a teaser for a Super Bowl commercial that will air during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
The mystery of the ambiguous photo @TomBrady posted last week will be solved today. Sources tell me and @RapSheet it was a teaser for a commercial that will air during #SuperBowlLIV. #ad #walkingaway? #walkingforward? pic.twitter.com/1D2PmC2Djc
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 2, 2020
So at least one question appears to be answered in an offseason full of mystery when it comes to Tom Brady’s future.