BOSTON (CBS) – The mystery surrounding Tom Brady’s cryptic social media post that set the internet ablaze has reportedly been solved.

Brady posted a picture that could be seen either as him walking toward or away from the Gillette Stadium turf. There was no caption with the photo, and social went wild with speculation.

So what did it mean?

According to the NFL Network, the photo was a teaser for a Super Bowl commercial that will air during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

So at least one question appears to be answered in an offseason full of mystery when it comes to Tom Brady’s future.

