BOSTON (CBS) – Police released a sketch and possible video of a suspect vehicle after a Southboro student said a man exposed himself to her.
The student said the incident took place January 22 in the area of Deerfoot and Flagg Road. The girl said the man asked her for directions, then exposed himself to her. She was safely able to run off and report the incident to a parent, who contacted police.
On Wednesday, Southboro Police released video of a car they said appears to be a dark-colored 2010-14 Subaru Outback.
Police also released a sketch of the driver.
The suspect is described as a white man with black hair, scruffy facial hair with dark, thick-rimmed glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Southboro Police.