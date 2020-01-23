SOUTHBORO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a Southboro student said she was followed by a man who allegedly exposed himself.
Southboro Police issued a warning after the student said a man in a newer model, possibly crossover, SUV approached her after school on Wednesday in the area of Deerfoot and Flagg Road. The white male was described as having black hair, scruffy facial hair and black thick-rimmed glasses.
The girl said the man asked her for directions, then exposed himself to her. She was safely able to run off and report the incident to a parent, who contacted police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southboro Police Department.
Police used the incident to encourage parents to speak with their children about precautions they can take.
Students should walk or bike with other people, be alert at all times, never go near a stranger’s car, and never accept rides from strangers. Police also said if a stranger approaches you or makes you feel uncomfortable, scream and run away and find an adult to immediately report what happened.