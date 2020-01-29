



BOSTON (CBS) — Considering the NFL gained possession of the video shot by a Patriots worker way back in the beginning of December, and considering the Patriots accepted responsibility for that videographer doing something he should not have done, you might assume that the NFL’s investigation into the violation has been going on a little longer than necessary.

Roger Goodell believes that you are wrong.

The commissioner, speaking Wednesday at his annual press conference during Super Bowl week, was asked by The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin about the ongoing NFL investigation into the Patriots. Specifically, Volin asked why the investigation is taking so long, considering the known elements should make the matter an open-and-shut case.

“Well, Ben, the answer to that question is no, it shouldn’t. Because our responsibility is to make sure that we’re being extremely thorough,” Goodell replied.

Citing a responsibility to the other 31 NFL teams as well as league partners, Goodell said the league will make sure it leaves no stones unturned in the investigation.

“We have a responsibility … to understand all of what happened and make sure that something that we don’t know happened didn’t happen,” Goodell said, rather confusingly.

He added: “So from our standpoint, we want to make sure we’re being thorough. Our team has been on it. We have been focused on it. I think it has not been that lengthy of time. … We’re going to get it right. And when we come to a conclusion we’re going to make sure that people are aware of it.”

The incident in question — which involved a videographer for the Patriots shooting footage of the Bengals’ sideline while seated in the front row of the press box in Cleveland — took place on Dec. 8. The camera crew turned the tape over to security, and the league obtained that footage shortly thereafter. The Patriots admitted a day later that a videographer shot footage which he should not have taken, and the team accepted responsibility. A week later, that footage was aired nationally on Fox. Reports surfaced around the turn of the new year that the NFL had been unable to find any evidence connecting Bill Belichick or the football operations department with the entertainment wing that was responsible for shooting the video.

On Dec. 11, Goodell said that the investigation was ongoing. Now on Jan. 29, Goodell said the investigation continues while adding that the investigative process has not been taking a long time.

