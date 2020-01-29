PEMBROKE (CBS) – A young girl critically injured in a crash that killed her friend in Pembroke last month is now suing the driver that hit them and his former company.
Kendall Zemotel, 13, was one of three people in an SUV that was hit by a Hi-Way Safety Systems pickup truck on Route 139 December 29. Her friend, 13-year-old Claire Zisserson, was killed. Zisserson’s mother was also hurt. The pickup driver, 31-year-old Gregory Goodsell of Marshfield, faces multiple charges including manslaughter, drunk driving, and speeding.
Police said he ran a red light before the collision and later told them he had been drinking and using cocaine at a company holiday party.
Hi-Way Safety Systems fired Goodsell after the crash. He’s being held without bail.
Zemotel’s father filed the lawsuit Monday in Plymouth Superior Court on behalf of his daughter.
There has been no comment yet from Goodsell or the company.