NFL Rumors: Might A Tom Brady-Danny Amendola Reunion Be Coming In 2020?Tom Brady could be looking to play with former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola in 2020. Whether that's in New England or elsewhere remains a question

Celtics Earn A Big Boy Win In MiamiIf there was any doubt after some recent losses to a few substandard opponents, the Celtics have reaffirmed themselves as a legit contender for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Mark Kotsay As New ManagerThe Red Sox' search for a new manager has been a quiet one, but it's finally starting to pick up some steam with spring training just a few weeks away. Boston has reportedly expressed interest in former player Mark Kotsay as a potential replacement for Alex Cora.

Kemba Walker Considering Number Change In Honor Of Kobe BryantNBA players are finding ways to honor the basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a tragic helicopter accident over the weekend. That includes a handful of players changing their number, a move that Celtics guard Kemba Walker is considering.

Hayward Scores 29, Celtics Hold Off Heat 109-101Gordon Hayward had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics led virtually the entire way to beat the Miami Heat 109-101 on Tuesday night.