



PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A dangerousness hearing for Gregory Goodsell was held in Plymouth District Court Friday. The 31-year-old Marshfield man is accused of driving drunk before he crashed his pickup truck, killing a 13-year-old girl and injuring two other people in Pembroke.

He was ordered held without bail.

Police said Goodsell was in a Hi-Way Safety Systems pickup truck when he blew through a red light and hit a Subaru on Route 139 near Oak Street Sunday morning. Goodsell said he was coming from his company Christmas party at his boss’ house and had also used cocaine before the crash, according to the prosecutor.

The crash killed 13-year-old Claire Zisserson. Claire’s mother, and her friend, 13-year-old Kendall Zemotel, were hurt in the crash, Zamotel critically.

Hi-Way Safety Systems released its first statement on the crash Friday. While they did not mention the Christmas party, they said, in part: “The shock and sadness the families of these victims are experiencing is unimaginable. It is impossible to adequately express the sorrow felt for their tragic loss. The employee involved in the motor vehicle crash violated multiple company policies, including the repeated unauthorized use of a company vehicle for personal use during non-work hours on the evening of December 28th and possession of alcohol in the vehicle.”

The company also announced Goodsell has been fired.

“This has been a terrible tragedy and a nightmare for all involved. The Company will fully cooperate with all authorities and agencies conducting investigations into the accident. That process is underway and ongoing, and during that time we will issue no further public statements.”

Zemotel remains critically injured, according to Pembroke Police Officer David Clauss.

Clauss spoke at the dangerousness hearing Friday and recalled Goodsell immediately after the crash. “I heard the operator speaking, making statements to no one in particular…He was speaking loudly…He had very slurred speech…He made multiple statements while he was sitting on the ground there, one of which was to the effect of ‘I am so f***** up. I know I shouldn’t have been driving. I can’t believe I did this. I drank too much. I’m so sorry,'” Clauss said.

Goodsell needed help getting up from where he was sitting on the ground and walking to the cruiser, according to Clauss. He also told officers, “I made a mistake, please help me, I’m just drunk, I’m not a bad guy. I just drank way too much please believe me.”

Witnesses told police Goodsell appeared to be driving between 70 to 90 mph before the crash.

He faces multiple charges including manslaughter, OUI, and speeding.