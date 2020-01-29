



BOSTON (CBS) – Thirty-two years after the hit song was released, the New Kids on the Block are still Hangin’ Tough. Now, they’re getting ready to perform their only concert of 2020 – right here in their hometown of Boston.

Joey, Jordan, Jonathan, Donnie and Danny will be on stage at Fenway Park September 19. Boston-based Aerosmith will play a concert of its own the night before.

The New Kids don’t have a tour this year. But members say they can’t resist performing in front of the hometown crowd. This will be the third time the group will hold a concert at Fenway Park.

“Being from Boston and being in front of the Boston crowd they give us so much love,” Jordan Knight told WBZ-TV’s Kate Merrill.

The 80s and 90s boy band is back for one night only at the park they love.

“It’s surreal. Growing up in Dorchester you idolized all the sports teams. But also this place, it’s legendary,” said Donnie Wahlberg. “Fenway is sacred ground if you are a Bostonian, it is the mecca for us. If you grew up in the city you dream of being in Fenway.”

For New Kids on the Block, the concert is all about the city and the fans.

“They know we are not doing this for the money. It’s one concert. It’s a special place and special night pull out all the stops for Boston and our fans,” Wahlberg said.

So what’s it like more than 30 years later? They all agree, they agree it gets better with age.

“We soak up the moment more than we did when we were younger we were going a million miles an hour. We take our time, we pace ourselves and soak in the moment,” said Jordan Knight.

“It’s a unique city and there’s no place like it,” said Danny Woods.