Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A 16-year-old died as a result of injuries suffered in a large fight that led to a stabbing near the Franklin Park Zoo in Dorchester on Saturday.
Boston Police said the stabbing began as a brawl between two groups of teenagers. The 16-year-old was rushed to an area hospital but later pronounced dead.
A 13-year-old and another 16-year-old were taken to the hospital with minor stab wounds, police said.
Boston Police are hoping surveillance video from houses and other buildings in the area will help the investigation.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.